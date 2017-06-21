Major power cut affects more than 63k properties in the Lancaster area

A major power cut across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth left more than 63,000 homes without power.

Properties across the area, including the University of Lancaster, reported electricity supply problems from around 11.45am.

This afternoon Electricity North West said it had restored power to 53,000.

British Transport Police earlier advised that the power cut was affecting Lancaster station with lifts and information screens out of action. Trains and signals however, have not been affected and continue to run.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said that engineers are working to restore power as soon as possible and power is now being restored to properties 10,000 at a time.

She said: "We currently have a cut affecting 63,000 customers in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

"This is due to an equipment issue at an electricity sub-station in Caton Road.

"Engineers are investigating the problem and are hopeful that power will be restored soon."

Reports are coming in from affected customers that power is being restored to the south Lancaster area.

Supply was restored to some properties in Morecambe by around 12.30pm.