Logistics centre ready for take-off

Pochin’s Ltd, the North West property and construction specialist, has completed a new purpose-built Defence Logistics Centre in Lancashire.

The 165,000 sq ft facility has been designed and built for BAE Systems, whose advanced engineering and manufacturing facility sits adjacent to the new £10.8million development in Samlesbury.

The facility will be occupied and operated by logistics specialist Wincanton plc to provide a logistics service to BAE Systems.

Pochin’s was awarded the contract at the end of 2015 to deliver one of the first major developments within the Lancashire Enterprise Zone, as Wincanton became the first non-BAE Systems business to operate within it.

The new facility is expected to accommodate a 150-strong workforce.

Marking the completion, Chris Fenton, Managing Director, Industrial & Transport at Wincanton, said: “Managing the logistical demands of BAE’s Military Air & Information business requires a world class team operating in world class facilities.

The opening of the new Defence Logistics Centre marks the start of an important chapter in our long-standing partnership with BAE Systems, as we continue to deliver services essential to global defence and military aviation. “

Samlesbury Aerodrome has been at the heart of military aviation in the UK since the 1940s, with the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership currently developing the site as a centre of excellence for advanced engineering & manufacturing.

Jim Nicholson, Pochin’s Ltd CEO, commented: “RAF stations were among Pochin’s first ever construction projects in the North West.

“It is testament to the quality of our work that we continue to collaborate with the aviation industry some eight decades later,” added Mr Nicholson.