LIVE: Autumn Statement 2016

The slow pace of deficit reduction means the Chancellor is likely to err on the side of caution at today’s Autumn Statement, business experts have said.

Philip Hammond was today due to take to his feet in the Commons for his first statement on the economy since the general election.

Martin Beck, senior economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, said: “Public Sector Net Borrowing (PSNB) looks set to come in some way above the OBR’s full-year forecast of £55.5bn.

“The pace of deficit reduction remains frustratingly slow so, despite a strong case for stimulus, the Chancellor is likely to err on the side of caution.”

