Jobs to be axed at city call centre as TalkTalk ring the changes

Redundancies have been announced at one of Preston’s biggest employers.

Staff at HGS, a call centre based in Tulketh Mill, have been told that changes are being made to customer service calls for telecommunications company TalkTalk.

HGS operatea a contact centre in Tulketh Mill, Preston

A spokesman for HGS said there would be a “small group” of people affected, less than five per cent of the 700-strong work force in Preston - which equates to 35 or less.

A number of opportunities are being made for staff if they wish to transfer to sites in Warrington or Stornoway.

A spokesman for TalkTalk said: “As a result of our Making TalkTalk Simpler programme to improve customer experience, as well as moves towards digital first customer service, it is clear that our call centre volumes are falling.

“In response to these reduced contact volumes, we have reduced the size of our team in Preston. HGS remains a key partner for TalkTalk, and they continue to support our business.”

A spokesman for HGS said: “The change is related to the evolving business needs of one of the premier global brands that HSG supports.

“Currently, HGS Preston employs more than 700 people in a broad range of roles focused on providing better customer experiences over the phone, email and chat.

“We are hopeful that some of the affected employees may transfer their employment to other programs supported by HGS. We are recruiting heavily in the Preston area and we are helping those employees who are interested in alternative roles to find a fit within our organisation.”