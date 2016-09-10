Jobs advertised for new TJ Hughes store in city

Department store TJ Hughes could be returning to Preston five years after closing its flagship store in the city.

Job adverts have been published looking for new staff to work at a “new store opening in Preston”.

TJ Hughes closed its ship in the Fishergate Shipping Centre in summer 2011 after the Liverpool-based business went into administration.

The company currently has 11 stores in the UK and is looking to open new outlets this year. Five years ago the company had 57 shops.

A statement in the job advert says: “TJ Hughes is a national retailer with big expansion plans for the future and we are looking for talented and enthusiastic people who are passionate about retail and who want to be part of something exciting to join us in our new store opening in Preston.”

The positions are believed to be for part-time sales assistants.

The former TJ Hughes store in Preston was due to become a multi-screen Vue Cinema which would be the flagship of a huge revamp.

The deal collapsed this year when the £40m centre plan was due to be turned down by the council.

Bosses at the cinema chain said they would remain at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale.

A spokesman for TJ Hughes was not available for comment today.