Jazzing up Preston’s foodie scene

PRESTON’s newest venue is setting out up to jazz up the thriving foodie scene.

​Blue Bayou Jazz Lounge and Oyster Bar offers the finest in Cajun and Creole cuisine, with a background of relaxing jazz.

The former Korova cafe on the corner of Charnley Street and St Wilfrid Street has been transformed into stylish and comfortable surroundings, with a hint of a 1920s jazz club​.

The venue is owned by cafe bar Moka and Andrew Sumner, and is managed by Michael Slater. The restaurant also has a bar area for customers who just fancy a drink.

Assistant manager Mary Rae said the new venue was offering something different, adding the jazz element was particularly unique in the area.

The old Korova venue had also offered live music and events.

Mary said: “A lot has changed since it was the Korova Cafe.

“It is going really well, particularly at night-time.”

Cajun and Creole cuisine comes from the people of Louisiana and descends from the Acadians and French who settled in Louisiana in the early 1700s.

Cajun food is often described as ‘country food’.

The Cajuns were an extremely resourceful people that used the flatlands, bayous and wild game of the area to create a truly unique cuisine, but had few resources available.

Cajun food is very well seasoned, often served​ with the ‘Holy Trinity’ of vegetables as a base. Creole cuisine is described as ‘city food’ and is thought of as more high - brow when compared to Cajun.

Jazz music was born in New Orleans, Louisiana over 100 years ago, but its roots can be found in the musical traditions of both Africa and Europe.