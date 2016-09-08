Hundreds of new homes planned for Leyland

Hundreds of new homes are being planned for a site in Leyland.

The Homes and Communities Agency has applied to build up to 200 new homes on land near Altcar Lane and Leyland Lane.

The development of this site, which is to the north of Altcar Lane, would support the Lancashire, Preston and South Ribble City Deal and 80 of the units would also contribute towards the government initiative for starter homes.

Following public consultations in 2015, almost 30 letters of objection were sent in to the developers outlining concerns with road infrastructure and access, footpaths, bus services, flooding, and the height of the buildings.

Councillor Jane Bell, of the Seven Stars ward, wrote one of these letters to represent around 40 residents who expressed concerns to her after the consultations.

Coun Bell said: “I went along to the public consultations and listened to the residents.

“They were worried about access around the site and the need for a pedestrian crossing. It is also a concern that there is no longer a bus service operating in the area.

“But it seems the planning officer has been busy communicating with developers and residents and some of the concerns seem to have been addressed already, which is really good.

“By working together and keeping everybody up to date and listening to eachother, things can be smoothed over and hopefully difficulties can be resolved.”

“I would urge residents with questions to come along to the meeting.”

A spokesman for the Homes and Communitites Agency said: “We are working with people who are concerned about this planning application.

“A number of changes have already been made, including a 30mph speed limit and a change to the height of some of the planned buildings.

“Following these changes, the plans have been recommended for approval.

“We will continue to work closely with the community as part of this development.”

The application will be discussed in a council meeting at the Civic Centre, Leyland, at 6pm on Wednesday, September 14.

For more information, visit www.southribble.gov.uk.