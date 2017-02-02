Health and flavour on menu at new eaterie

A new healthy eating ​restaurant has arrived in Preston – with the accent on taste as well as nutrition.

The Eat Well is a new venture founded by Lee Gilbert and two fellow entreprene​​urs, who feel disappointed at the cost and general lack of healthy alternatives in the fast food sector traditionally dominated by big names.

The new restaurant is now up and running in Ormskirk Road, Preston.

A soft launch is being run at the moment with a major opening night scheduled soon.

Manchester-based Lee is no newcomer to innovative ventures, having been honoured with the East Manchester Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2010 for his Key for the City discount eating ​set-up.

A lifestyle enthusiast himself, he wants to challenge the common misconception that eating healthy food means chewing on raw vegetables and sacrificing taste for nutrition.

Together with experienced head chef Max Knott, they have created a menu that promises to be good for your body.

The restaurant’s menu ​ranges from house seasoned grilled steaks and prawns, to exotic salmon burgers, spicy wraps, green tea smoothies and even protein waffles served with a range of healthy toppings.

There are plenty of high protein, low carb options on offer too.

Lee said: “We’ve already had some good feedback so far.

“We’ ve had a soft launch so we are already open in a low-key way but in the next week or so we will ramp it up.”