Have your say on Lancaster University projects

Plans for the development of Lancaster University to 2020 and beyond, including exciting key projects such as the Health Innovation Campus, will be shared with the community in January.

Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark E. Smith will invite the local community to share their own views on the development of the University at the event at Lancaster Town Hall on Tuesday January 10 2017 at 6.30pm.

The event will also showcase ways in which the city and the campus currently work together, through activities like student volunteering, summer schools for young people from across Lancashire and the North-West, community fundraising and on technology projects such as bringing free public Wi-Fi to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Professor Smith said: “It is important for both the University and the city to consider their priorities and find ways to continue to work together for mutual benefit. The University is a part of a community, and making sure that the community is involved in the University’s development and forward planning is vital. I look forward to the discussion at this event.”

Tickets for this event are free but should be reserved in advance by calling 01524 510533 or at (https://haveyoursaylancaster.eventbrite.co.uk). All welcome.