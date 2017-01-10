Hangout will mark official business re-opening of square

The gardens of Preston’s “Little London”, Winckley Square, are to have their official business opening at a special Centenary Hangout on Thursday January 26.

The area, which has recently undergone a million-pound sensitive restoration project, will welcome businesses from the region to celebrate the rejuvenation of the city centre’s professions heartland.

In celebration of the NWL Chamber of Commerce Centenary year, which comes to an official close during this event, a symbolic tree will be planted and dedicated to the Chamber in recognition of its historical support of the local business community and its involvement in ensuring the area received critical attention.

Babs Murphy chief executive of the NWL Chamber of Commerce said: “The Chamber’s Centenary programme has been enjoyed by thousands of individuals representing hundreds of local businesses. The Centenary Hangout officially signifies the end of our centennial year and the start of a new chapter for Winckley Square’.

Preston Business Improvement District (BID), which is staging the event in recognition of the Chamber’s milestone, financially contributed to the Winckley Square improvement works on behalf of city centre businesses which helped to secure vital Heritage Lottery Funding in order for the project to be completed.

John Boydell, chair of Preston BID said: ‘The Winckley Square Community Interest Company,the body established to protect and develop the square, in partnership with the BID, local authorities and Groundwork CLM have done a tremendous job of bringing the square back to life. The area is of great professional and historical importance and to see a major project like this realised creates a great deal of positivity.”