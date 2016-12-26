Handbag fight as Boxing Day sales bonanza hits Lancashire

Shoppers reported fighting over handbags and 3am queues as the Boxing Day sales got underway in Preston.

Traditionally one of the biggest shopping events of the year, Boxing Day sales have been somewhat overshadowed by November’s Black Friday in recent years.

Next, Fishergate

But Lancastrians’ appetite for spending showed no signs of decreasing as thousands of bargain hunters flocked to the city to save money on garments, toys, gadgets and digital devices.

While the atmosphere seemed relatively calm on Fishergate, stores on Deepdale Retail Park had people eagerly queuing up outside when they opened at 6am.

Georgina Stocks, 31, from Moor Nook, Preston, was shocked to see three men fighting over handbags at a River Island store as she queued at the tills.

She said: “I was at the retail park from 3.30am and got in Next at 6am.

“I spent around £340 and then went to River Island. I couldn’t believe three men were scrapping over a bag.

“We went to McDonalds and then came into Preston to do even more shopping.”

Sonia Aktar, 23, told how she got up at 2.30am to travel to the city from her home in Blackburn to hit the Next sale, where she spent a whopping £2,000 on clothes and handbags.

She added: “I’m going to hand them all out to family when we get home.”

Dominique Fuentes, 29, and Maureen Merone, 63, from Southport bought £250 of suits, shorts and jumpers in the Next sale.

Danielle Fenton, 23, brought her little girl Ava, four along and treated the youngster to £120 of clothes in the Next sale.

Tayyab Khawaja, 26, who is the assistant manager of Foot Locker on Fishergate said: “I got up at 6am and when I got to work I could see people queuing outside some of the clothes shops.

“It has been very busy but thankfully quite calm, though we are expecting a lunchtime rush.”

Paul Scarisbrick, 49, from Bamber Bridge, came to buy extremely last minute Christmas presents for his family.

He said: “ I’ve spent around £200 but have saved a lot of money.”