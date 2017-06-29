Greggs may open later this year opposite Preston hospital

The UK's largest bakery chain has hinted that it may be opening up a new shop in Fulwood opposite the Royal Preston Hospital.

Greggs, who specialise in savoury pastries and sweet treats, has said that it may open up in a former dry cleaners on Sharoe Green Lane.

Visitors, patients and staff at the hospital may soon be able to pop out to get a gingerbread man or a sausage roll in between procedures and appointments.

Planning permission for a new shop front and roller shutters has already been submitted to Preston City Council by the company.

A Greggs spokesman said: "We're looking into the possibility of opening a new shop in Fulwood later this year, and will have more information about exactly where and when in the near future."

If it opens, the latest addition will be the seventh Greggs in Preston.