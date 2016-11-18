Global burger chain set to open in Preston City Centre

Global burger chain, Burger King, will open in St George’s Shopping Centre next month.

The new restaurant will be Burger King's only restaurant in Preston City Centre.

The chain will take over a unit on the ground floor rotunda area, next to Costa Coffee.

Andrew Stringer, general manager of St George’s Shopping Centre, said: “Burger King is a great international brand to add to the mix in St George’s, it’s a chain which is popular with all ages and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming it to the centre – we’re sure it will be very popular.”

Burger King's only other restaurant in the area is in Lostock Lane in Bamber Bridge.