Gas alert at Lancashire nuclear plant

An alert was sparked at Heysham 2 power station in Lancashire today after hydrogen was detected on site
Operators EDF Energy said staff at the nuclear plant were “mustered” as a precaution.
There was no evacuation and staff returned to work.
Around 520 full time EDF Energy employees plus over 250 full time contract partners work at the site.
AN EDF spokesman said: “A small amount of clean hydrogen was detected at Heysham 2. The site carried out a muster of its staff, as per its usual arrangements, with everyone safely accounted for.”