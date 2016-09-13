FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Two star ratings in Blackpool

A total of 43 Blackpool eateries have received a two-star rating, here are the full listings:
Athol Hotel, Mount Street
Bentleys Hotel, Banks Street
Brecks Hotel, Banks Street
Cafe Renart, Lytham Road
Caledonia Chicken and Ribs, St Annes Road
Canton Kitchen, Caunce Street
Chris’s Takeaway, Red Bank Road
Cloverleaf Hotel, Shaw Road
Crooked Retreat, York Street
De Roma Pizza, Central Drive
Derby Hotel, Derby Road
Dixyland Chicken and Ribs, Topping Street
Eating Inn, Promenade
Food 2 Go, Blackpool Road
Fortywinks, Charnley Road
Golden Fish, Hawes Side Lane
Hotel 33, Palatine Road
I H Daniel, Ansdell Road
Kebab Hut, Station Road
Layton Pizza & Kebab House, Westcliffe Drive
Lynwood Guest House, Osborne Road
Miramar Hotel, Charnley Road
New Derby Hotel, Chapel Street
New Oxford, Albert Road
Norwood Hotel, Lytham Road
Ocean Bay Hotel, New South Promenade
Old Bridge House, Lytham Road
Osborne House, Reads Avenue
Pizzaland, 288 Devonshire Road
Plaza Beach Hotel (Previously Silver Beach), Albert Road
Red Kiosk, Kiosk 2, Promenade
Rock Shop, Central Pier
South Beach, Promenade
Staymor Hotel, New South Promenade
Strand Hotel, Promenade
Stretton Hotel, Promenade
The New Mayfair Hotel, New South Promenade
Tiggy-Winkles of Bond Street, Cafe 71, Bond Street
Trentham Hotel, Albert Road
Williams Inn, Kirby Road
