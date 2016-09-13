Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Two star ratings in Blackpool

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

A total of 43 Blackpool eateries have received a two-star rating, here are the full listings:

Athol Hotel, Mount Street

Bentleys Hotel, Banks Street

Brecks Hotel, Banks Street

Cafe Renart, Lytham Road

Caledonia Chicken and Ribs, St Annes Road

Canton Kitchen, Caunce Street

Chris’s Takeaway, Red Bank Road

Cloverleaf Hotel, Shaw Road

Crooked Retreat, York Street

De Roma Pizza, Central Drive

Derby Hotel, Derby Road

Dixyland Chicken and Ribs, Topping Street

Eating Inn, Promenade

Food 2 Go, Blackpool Road

Fortywinks, Charnley Road

Golden Fish, Hawes Side Lane

Hotel 33, Palatine Road

I H Daniel, Ansdell Road

Kebab Hut, Station Road

Layton Pizza & Kebab House, Westcliffe Drive

Lynwood Guest House, Osborne Road

Miramar Hotel, Charnley Road

New Derby Hotel, Chapel Street

New Oxford, Albert Road

Norwood Hotel, Lytham Road

Ocean Bay Hotel, New South Promenade

Old Bridge House, Lytham Road

Osborne House, Reads Avenue

Pizzaland, 288 Devonshire Road

Plaza Beach Hotel (Previously Silver Beach), Albert Road

Red Kiosk, Kiosk 2, Promenade

Rock Shop, Central Pier

South Beach, Promenade

Staymor Hotel, New South Promenade

Strand Hotel, Promenade

Stretton Hotel, Promenade

The New Mayfair Hotel, New South Promenade

Tiggy-Winkles of Bond Street, Cafe 71, Bond Street

Trentham Hotel, Albert Road

Williams Inn, Kirby Road

