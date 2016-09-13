FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Four star ratings in Blackpool

A total of 533 Blackpool eateries have received a four-star rating, here are the full listings:
243 Sandwich Bar, Fleetwood Road
A J News Food and Booze, Highfield Road
Abbey Road Chinese Take-Away, Abbey Road
Aberford Hotel, Yorkshire Street
Abingdon Barbeque, Abingdon Street
Acorn Nursing Home, Newton Drive
Adelaide House Prvt Hotel, Adelaide Street
African Caribbean Supermarket, King Street
Aindale Hotel, Palatine Road
Airedale, Lonsdale Road
Akash, Topping Street
Al Amir, Talbot Road
Al Baraka, Central Drive
Al Capones, Highfield Road
Albany Hotel, Albert Road
Albert Hotel, Albert Road
Alderley Hotel, New South Promenade
Almeria, Hornby Road
Alumhurst Hotel, Charnley Road
Alviston Hotel, Charnley Road
Amazing Graze Community Cafe, Baptist Tabernacle, Springfield Road
Amber Banks Rest Home, Clifton Drive
Andrews House,Burlington Road
Angelee Hotel, Coop Street
Annacliffe Rest Home,Newton Drive
Aquarius Fish & Chip Cafe, Lytham Road
Arcadian Hotel, Promenade
Ardwick House, York Street
Argon House, York Street
Argyll Hotel, Hornby Road
Armenian Kebab House, Harrowside
Arthington Hotel,St Chads Road
Arties Hotel, St Chads Road
Ashgill Hotel, Vance Road
Astor Hotel, Lord Street
Athenry Guest House (form’ Arundel Hotel), Queens Promenade
The Atlantic Hotel, Osborne Road
Avon Hotel, Albert Road
Avonlea Hotel, Reads Avenue
Babylon, Waterloo Road
Bake-n-Butty, Buchanan Street
Baked Potato Stall, South Pier
Balmoral Hotel, Promenade
Bangla Grocery Store, Central Drive
Bargain Booze, Red Bank Road
Barista, Birley Street
Barton Hotel, Burlington Road West
Barton House Hotel, Barton Avenue
BCM Community Meals, Mowbray Drive
Kiosk, Coral Island, Promenade
Beachcomber Burger Stall, Promenade
Beachwood, Moore Street
Bedford Hotel, Promenade
Bedmond Hotel, Crystal Road
Beech Wines, Beech Avenue
Beechwood Hotel, Trafalgar Road
Bella Gusto, Fleetwood Road
Belmont Hotel, Promenade
Belvedere Hotel, Albert Road
Bennys, Vicarage Lane
Bentleys Fish and Chips, Bond Street
Beverley, Lonsdale Road
Black Bear Gallery and Cafe Bar, Church Street
Black Cauldron, Abingdon Street
Blackpool Golf Club (catering), Stanley Park Golf Club, North Park Drive
Blue Diamond, Highfield Road
Boars Head, Preston Old Road
Boltonia Hotel, Albert Road
Bona Vista Hotel, Queens Promenade
Boomerang, Adelaide Street
Booze Inn, Cherry Tree Road North
Boss Training and Nutrition, South King Street
The Braemar Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Braeside Hotel, Willshaw Road
Bramleigh Hotel, Gynn Avenue
Branston Lodge Guest House, Withnell Road
Briardene Hotel, Osborne Road
Bringewood Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Briny View, Woodfield Road
Brioni Hotel,Queens Promenade
Brooklands Hotel,King Edward Avenue
Brooklands Nursing & Care Home, St Evens House, Roundhay
Brooklyn Guest House, High Street
Broomcroft Hotel, Palatine Road
Buddy’s, Chorley Road
BurgerDome, Talbot Road
Burgers & Steaks catering, Dickies Lane, Westby
Burlington Booze & News, Lytham Road
Busters Bistro, Unit 3 Calder Court, Amy Johnson Way
Butterfly Hotel, Charnley Road
Cadeby Lodge Hotel, Hornby Road
Cafe Chicco on The Green - Solaris, Solarium Promenade
Cafe Continental, Topping Street
Cafe Dolce, Abingdon Street
Calypso Hotel, Albert Road
Camelot Hotel, Hornby Road
Cameron’s Fish and chips, Highfield Road
Canton Chef, Ashfield Road
Cardoh Lodge, Hull Road
Carl’s Pie Co, South King Street
Carlis Hotel, Charnley Road
Casa Franco (South Bank Cafeteria), Promenade
Casablanca Hotel,Hornby Road
Caz’s Cafe, Bond Street
Central Bargains, Central Drive
Central Hotel, Albert Road
Central Ices, Central Pier
Central Pier Chippy, Central Pier
Chaps Hotel, Cocker Street
Cherry Blossom Hotel, Warley Road
Cherry Tree Sandwich Bar, Cherry Tree Road North
Chesterfield House Hotel, Coronation Street
Chesterfield Lodge Pro Care, Chesterfield Road
Chesterton House, Vance Road
Chicco Cafe, Promenade
Chick-fill-a, Talbot Road
Chimes on the Sea, Promenade
Chinese Food, Promenade
Christines, Lord Street
Clevedon Hotel, Charnley Road
Clifton Quality Meats, Cheltenham Road
Club Sandwich, Dickson Road
Coco Beach Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Come Ye In, Hornby Road
Cookies, Church Street
Cooltrader, Topping Street
Corfu Kebab, Whitegate Drive
Corton Beach Filling Station, Central Drive
Costcutter, Devonshire Road
Cottage Bakery, Hawes Side Lane
Counting House, Talbot Square
Courtneys, Warbreck Hill Road
Cranstone Hotel, Alexandra Road
Crompton Hotel, Cocker Street
Crompton Hotel, Woodfield Road
Crumbly Cheese Stall, Abingdon Street Market
Crystals on the Prom (prev. Hotel Rossi), Promenade
Cumbrian Hotel, Hornby Road
D & E Kendall, Highfield Road
Dahl House, King George Avenue
Daniel and Damian Fundraising Shop, Central Drive
Deck Icecream, North Pier
Dee’s Bites, Church Street
Delamere Hotel, Barton Avenue
Delamere Hotel, Charnley Road
Delton Hotel, Clifton Drive
Denely Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Deneside, Kent Road
Denholme, St Chads Road
Denville Hotel, Woodfield Road
Derwent Hotel,Palatine Road
Devon Guest House, Woodfield Road
Dinners Ready, Whitegate Drive
Dino’s, Ansdell Road
DJ’s Diner, Church Street
Dolce Italia, Church Street
Dolphin Guest House, Woodfield Road
Doric Hotel, Coop Street
Dragon Palace (Bispham Chinese Takeaway), Fleetwood Road
Draytonian Guest House, Palatine Road
Dunera, Reads Avenue
Dutchman, Promenade
Duxbury House, Sherbourne Road
Eastern Spice, Bispham Road
Eastpines P O & News, Eastpines Drive
Eden House, Palatine Road
Edenfield Guest House, Cocker Street
Edward Hotel, Dickson Road
Elbon Hotel, St Chads Road
Ellan Vannin, Gynn Avenue
Ellis’s B&B, Bairstow Street
Elmfield Hotel, Clifton Drive
Elmora Hotel. Albert Road
Esso Subway, Collingwood Avenue
EU.Ropa, Dickson Road
Fairview, Woodfield Road
Falcon Hotel, Alexandra Road
Favourite Fillings, Whitegate Drive
Feathers Hotel, Albert Road
Fern Royd, Holmfield Road
Fieldings Fish Bar, Simpson Street
Finesse Chippy, Dickson Road
Fishers Plaice, Westcliffe Drive
Fiveways Garage, Devonshire Road
Food Lounge, Market Street
Forties to Noughties Cafe, Dickson Road
Fortune Garden, Highfield Road
Four Seasons, Whitegate Drive
Foxhall Cafe and Chippy, Foxhall Square
Foxhall Village Hotel, York Street
Freddies Bar, Dickson Road
Frenchies, Lytham Road
Fresh Bite, Promenade
Fylde Coast Ice Arena, Bristol Avenue
Gainsborough Hotel, Promenade
Galleon Cafe, Chapel Street
Galley Cafe, Topping Street
Garfield, Springfield Road
General Trading, Central Drive
Gennars, Anchorsholme Lane East
Georgias Diner, North Pier
Gillespies, Topping Street
Glenburn Guest House, Shaw Road
Glendowie, Lonsdale Road
Gleneagles, Bairstow Street
Glenroy Hotel, Trafalgar Road
Gluttons Sandwich Bar, Caunce Street
Godfather, The Strand
Golden Bowl, Lytham Road
Golden City. Hawes Side Lane
Golden Sea, Harrowside
Golden Years Rest Home, Shaftesbury Avenue
GR8 Escape Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Gracelands Guest House, Kent Road
Gramsford Lodge, Promenade
Grannys Tea Rooms,Caunce Street
Grays Hotel, Reads Avenue
Grenadier, Springfield Road
Gresham Hotel, Adelaide Street
Griddle Girls, Talbot Road
Grosvenor Convenience Stores, Church Street
Habberley Hotel, Cocker Street
Hacketts York House, Queens Promenade
Hampton Road Social Club, Hampton Road
Happy Gathering. Norbreck Road
Harlands Hotel, Queens Promenade
Harlequins, Church Street
Harleys, Vance Road
Harry Ramsdens, Promenade
Havelock House Hotel, Havelock Street
Haven Hotel, Alexandra Road
Hawkes Hotel, Station Road
Hazel Grove Guest House, Coronation Street
Hazeldene, Gynn Avenue
Hazelwood Guest House, Palatine Road
Headlands, New South Promenade
Headline News, Lytham Road
Highbury Hotel, Shaw Road
Highbury Hotel, St Chads Road
Hogans, Deansgate
Holdbrook Hotel, York Street
Hollingdales, Tyldesley Road
Holm-Lea, Palatine Road
Holmlea Hotel, Alexandra Road
Hong Kong Chinese Takeaway, Dickson Road
Honley Hotel, Vance Road
Hop Inn, King Street
Hornby Villa Hotel, Hornby Road
Hot Stuff, Dickson Road
Hotel Fame, Promenade
Hotel Nevada, Lord Street
Hotel Royale, Lord Street
Hotel Segantii, Empress Drive
Hotel Vienna, Buddies, Banks Street
Hungarian Langos, Ye Olde Rock And Gift Shoppe, Central Drive
Ice Cream Kiosk, Promenade
Inglewood Hotel, Promenade
International Delicatessen (form Polish Shopa), Dickson Road
Italio, Highfield Road
J K’s Steak House, Birley Street
Jay’s Plaice, Dickson Road
Jesmond Dene Hotel, St Chads Road
Jesmond Hotel, Charnley Road
Kate’s, Woodland Grove
Kendal Hotel, Withnell Road
Kenilworth Hotel,Hornby Road
Kimberley, Gynn Avenue
King Chef 88, Hawes Side Lane
King Edward Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Kings Hotel, New South Promenade
Kingsway Hotel, Trafalgar Road
Kirkstall Hotel, Hull Road
Krazy Kingdom, Victoria Market, Waterloo Road
Lai Sing, Marton Drive
Lanayr Hotel, Reads Avenue
Langtry’s King Edward Avenue
Las Iguanas, Promenade
Las Vagas Amusement Arcade, Dale Street
Legends, Lord Street
Leofric, Woodfield Road
Leverdale Hotel, Queens Promenade
Lonicans, Langdale Place
Lucena Hotel, Barton Avenue
Lucky House, Coronation Street
Lucky Star Chinese Takeaway, Park Road
Lynbar Hotel,Vance Road
Lyndawn Hotel, St Chads Road
Lyndene Hotel, Cocker Street
Lyndene Hotel, Promenade
Lyndene Hotel, Coronation Street
Lynmoore Guest House, Moore Street
Lynton Hotel, Hornby Road
Lynwood Guest House, Trafalgar Road
MACE, Dickson Road
Mandalay, Woodfield Road
Manor Cafe, Promenade
Mardi Gras Hotel, Lord Street
Mardonia, Crystal Road
Market Cafe, Abingdon Street Market
Marks Quality Meats, Devonshire Road
Marmaris, Station Terrace
Martells Hotel, Alexandra Road
Marton Meats, Brinwell Road
Maryport Marras, York Street
Masons News, Lytham Road
May Dene Hotel, Dean Street
Mayfair Hotel, Jays Mayfair, Dickson Road
Mayfair Private Hotel, Vance Road
Meland Hotel, Palatine Road
MFA Bowl (1st Bowl), Market Street
Mi Casa Su Casa, Red Bank Road
Moray House Hotel,Withnell Road
Mr Basrai’s, Cookson Street
Mr Muttleys Family Diner, Station Road
Mr T’s Burger Bar, Promenade
Munch Time, Talbot Road
Munchys Cafe, Coronation Street
My Store, Common Edge Road
Myrtle Hotel, Albert Road
New Bond, Lord Street
New Brackens, Withnell Road
New Brooklyn Hotel, Promenade
New Dernia Hotel,Hornby Road
New Discovery Hotel, Wellington Road
New Esplanade Hotel, New South Promenade
New Hampshire Hotel, Reads Avenue
New Manchester & Big Top, Promenade
New Osborne, Osborne Road
New Promenade Hotel, Promenade
New Road Inn, Talbot Road
New Ryton Hotel, Woodfield Road
New Sandown, Hornby Road
New Sandringham Court Hotel, Reads Avenue
New Taj, 99 Bond Street
New Treasure City, Dickson Road
New Yorker Cafe, Promenade
Newbury Hotel, Dickson Road
Newholme Hotel, Hornby Road
Newsagent, Grasmere Road
Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Academy, Red Bank Road
Nightingales Nursing Home, Norbreck Road
Nila’s News & Booze, Dickson Road
Nisa Local, Waterloo Road
Nisa Local, Easington Crescent
Norbreck Bakery, Norbreck Road
North Perk Coffee Bar and Bistro, North Pier
North Shore Club, Cross Street
Novello Hotel, Hornby Road
Oakleigh, Withnell Road
Oakwell, Promenade
Off Licence, Lytham Road
Oriental Chinese Takeaway, Red Bank Road
Osprey Hotel, Charnley Road
Othello, Talbot Road
Our Wee Chippy, Whitegate Drive
P & G Bargain Store, Westcliffe Drive
Papa John’s Pizza, Whitegate Drive
Park’s Art Deco Cafe, Stanley Park, West Park Drive
Pearl City, Anchorsholme Lane East
Pennine Hotel, Ashes Place @ Blackpool, Central Drive
Pennsylvania House, Barclay Avenue
Peppermill, Birley Street
Piazza Italia, Cedar Square
Pickwick Cafe, Deansgate
Picnic Box, Norbreck Road
Pine Lodge Hotel, Havelock Street
Pizza 4 U, Talbot Road
Pizza Hut, Church Street
Pizza Kebab House (prev. Chicken Orleans), Rigby Road
Popeyes, Church Street
Poundland, Bank Hey Street
Poundstretcher, Cherry Tree Road
Premier, Station Terrace
Premier Store, Cookson Street
Prestige Catering, Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive
Pricewise, Hawes Side Lane
Pumpkin Quick Snack Select Service Partners Tower Buffet, Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road
Q’s Snooker Club, Lytham Road
Queens Hotel, Promenade
Raikes Hall, Liverpool Road
Red Pepper Chinese Takeaway, Central Drive
Regent Hotel, Springfield Road
Rencliffe Hotel, Hornby Road
RFC Fish and Chips, Beachcomber, Promenade
Rhyl Hotel, Reads Avenue
Rimini Hotel, Wellington Road
Riviera Hotel, Hornby Road
Robert Burns, Wellington Road
Rock City Super Store, Promenade
Rock Hard Studios, Cocker Trading Estate
Rock Shop, Coral Island, Promenade
Rockcliffe Hotel, Promenade
Rocklea Hotel, Reads Avenue
Ron Reddy Butchers, Topping Street
Rose & Crown, Corporation Street
Rose Hotel & Spa, Promenade
Rosedene Hotel, Coronation Street
Rowan Hotel,Empress Drive
Royal Alexandra Hotel, Albert Road
Royal Seabank Hotel, Promenade
Royal Vincent, Hull Road
Royal Windsor Hotel, Promenade
Royale Hotel, Regent Road
Rushyford Game, Foxhall Road
Rutlands Hotel, Hornby Road
Rydell Guest House, Shaw Road
Salendine House, St Chads Road
San Marcos, Lytham Road
Sandwich Express, Red Bank Road
Sandwich Factory, Abingdon Street
Sarah & Ronnies Guest House, Shaw Road
Sayers, Layton Road
Scooby’s, Lytham Road
Seabreeze Cafe, Abingdon Street Market
Seaforth Hotel, Napier Avenue
Seagull Hotel, Crystal Road
Seaside Cafe, St Chads Road
Seaton Hotel Guest House, Hornby Road
Sefton Hotel, Northumberland Avenue
Selbourne Mini Market, Caunce Street
Shalimar Gardens, Talbot Road
Shananagens Guest House, Barton Avenue
Sharn Bek Hotel, Alexandra Road
Shaw’s Cafe Bar, Clifton Street
Sheraton Hotel, Queens Promenade
Shiraz Pizza, Devonshire Road
Shirley Dene Hotel, Osborne Road
Sinatra’s Hotel, Clifton Drive
Sizzling Wok, Dickson Road
Snack Attack, Talbot Road
Somerville Hotel, Station Road
South Lea Hotel, Willshaw Road
South Villas Hotel, Wellington Road
Southview, Albert Road
Spar, Bispham Road
Spuds to Go, North Pier
Squirrel Chippy, Collins Avenue
St Elmo Hotel, Station Road
St Ives Private Hotel, King George Avenue
St Kilda Hotel, Alexandra Road
Staff Canteen (Burtons Biscuits), Devonshire Road
Star Polish Food Store, Central Drive
Stars Pizza Milano, Bispham Road
Staymor, York Street
Stevonia, Central Drive
Strathmore Hotel, King George Avenue
Streetly, Springfield Road
Sunam Tandoori Restaurant, Red Bank Road
Sunny Ives, Woodfield Road
Sunnyside Hotel, Hornby Road
Sunshine Blackpool, Osborne Road
Sutcliffe Hotel, Albert Road
Sutton Park Hotel, Woodfield Road
Talbot Road News/Premier, Talbot Road
Tasty Diner,Central Drive
Taylors of Cleveleys Ltd, Anchorsholme Lane East
Tea Junction, Central Drive
Tea Pot, Lytham Road
Tesco Express, All Hallows Road
Tesco Express, Highfield Road
The Beach Grill, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade
The Blackpool, Albert Road
The Cabin, Cornford Road
The Crispy Cod, Gifts For All, Lytham Road
The Deck Cafe, South Pier
The Dragonfly, Lord Street
The Farnborough (prev. Boulton House), Bairstow Street
The Glen Guest House, Barton Avenue
The Lindene Hotel, Withnell Road
The Lodge, Coop Street
The New Griddle, Griddle Cafe, Church Street
The New Valron, Trafalgar Road
The Oakwood, Shaw Road
The Sandwich Place, Church Street
The Seacroft, Lord Street
The Strand, The Strand
The Tulip, Hornby Road
The Wainwright Club, Hornby Road
Threlfalls, Central Drive
Tina’s Teas & Curiosities, Bispham Market, Red Bank Road
Tiramisu, Abingdon Street
Toast Cafe Bar and Grill, Corporation Street
Toledo Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Tony’s Grill, Central Drive Blackpool
Top Wok Express, Devonshire Road
Topping Street Bakery, Topping Street
Torsway Wine Stores, Torsway Avenue
Tower Coffee Company, Bickerstaffe Square
Travelodge, Seasiders Way
Treccos Takeaway, Central Drive
Trellis Bistro, Abingdon Street Market
Tres Bon Hotel, Trafalgar Road
Truffles Restaurant, Topping Street
Tudor Rose Hotel, Coronation Street
Turkish Kebab House, Whitegate Drive
Tutti-frutti Ice Cream Co, Bond Street
UBU, Lincoln Road
Uncle Brians, Springfield Road
Valdene Hotel, Cocker Street
Vaping Coffee Lounge, Lytham Road
Via Veneto, Birley Street
Villa Hotel, Withnell Road
Viva, Church Street
Walford Hotel, Albert Road
Walkden House, Hornby Road
Waters Edge, Dean Street
Wavecrest Hotel, Alexandra Road
Waverley Cafe, 9 Promenade
Waywells, Grasmere Road
Wembley Hotel, Promenade
Westcliffe Hotel, Alexandra Road
Westgarth Newsagents, Bond Street
Willin House Hotel, Kent Road
Willow Grove Hotel, Hornby Road
Willow Tree House, Springfield Road
Wimbourne Hotel, Moore Street
Windsor Hotel, Dean Street
Windsor Park Hotel, Queens Promenade
Windsor Private Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Wine Stop, Whitegate Drive
Wingate Hotel, Dean Street
Wingfield Hotel, Wimbourne Place
Winslow Hotel, Hull Road
Winter Gardensm Church Street
Winterbourne Hotel, Clarendon Road
Withnell Hotel, Withnell Road
Woodheads Cafe, Simpson Street
Yanks, Church Street
Yummy Open Kitchen, Bispham Road
Zak’s Quality Food, Central Drive
