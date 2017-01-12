Firm takes top spot in the North West

RSM has been named the most active mergers and aquisitions financial adviser in the North West throughout 2016 – moving up to the top spot from second place in 2015.

In total, RSM’s corporate finance team has helped to close 26 deals across the North West in 2016, a 53 per cent rise on the previous year.

The figures, compiled by Experian, reveal that the number of deals recorded across the North West increased to 832 deals in 2016, an uplift of 5.6 per cent on last year. Also, the value of these deals rose 30 per cent from £10.4bn in 2015 to £13.6bn last year.

RSM, which has a Preston office, also moved up to third nationally following a busy year completing 132 deals, which equates to a 25 per cent rise on the previous year.

In the UK regions RSM ranked highly, being named the second most active adviser in London, the South East, the South West, the East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and Scotland.

Ian Latham, pictured, RSM’s Head of Corporate Finance in the North West, said: “It’s great to see that deal activity and values in the North West are on the up, which highlights growing confidence in the M&A market across the region. In the context of a two per cent rise in deal volumes nationally, the fact that RSM has outperformed the market in the North West with a 53 per cent increase is testament to the expertise, capability and hard work of the regional team.

‘Despite the shock Brexit vote, deal activity remained strong in 2016.

“With the current high level of interest among inward investors keen to take advantage of the favourable exchange rates the pipeline looks strong, and we are optimistic about the year ahead.”