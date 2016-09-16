Farewells as the woman behind the festivals retires

Glowing tributes have been paid to Lancashire tourism officer Viv Wood after she retired following 24 years.

In her time working with Fylde Council, she was responsible for promoting and growing some of the most events in the county, including Lytham Festival.

At this year’s Festival, in appreciation of her efforts in getting what was originally Lytham Proms under way in 2009, she was presented with a lifetime VIP pass by promoters Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor, who said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Viv over the years.

“Viv has done a sterling job for the whole of Fylde supporting numerous businesses and events throughout her time and her support for all that we’ve done with Lytham Festival since its inception in 2009 has been incredible.”

Viv, whose links with Fylde Council started on a part-time basis in administration support, says she is particularly proud of the way events such as the Lytham Festival, the St Annes Kite Festival and the 1940s wartime weekend have grown massively in recent years to cement Fylde’s reputation as a real magnet for visitors.

“I have had a wonderful time and I am so proud that the number of visitors to our lovely area continues to increase,” she said. “That’s the message I have aimed to get across in all these years in tourism – it really is the loveliest area, with so much to offer for visitors and the big increase recently in major events has really helped boost numbers.”

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “Viv has a genuine love of Fylde and delights in promoting all we have to offer and encouraging and supporting new ventures such as the Lytham Festival, the Wartime Weekend and the Kite Festival.”