Dawn takes the helm at the Chamber

A Lancashire entrepreneur will take one of the county’s leading business bodies into its centenary year having been appointed its new president.

Dawn Cheetham, owner of Blackpool based Commercial Kitchen Services, was appointed and took up the role at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

She succeeds Norman Tenray of OBAS UK, who has held the position for the past two years.

The new president’s appointment was one of the key matters dealt with at the meeting which was followed by a Centenary business Lunch.

Guest speaker, the leader of Blackpool Council and Chair of Lancashire Combined Authority, Coun Simon Blackburn spoke to an audience of 170 business leaders from across Lancashire about the future of the County.

Mrs Cheetham said: “It is a great honour for me to be asked to take on the role of president of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and in particular during its Centenary year.

“The Chamber has been a strong voice for business in Lancashire throughout this time and my ambition is to continue this throughout my time as president.

“It’s testament to our longevity as a Chamber that we’re still here, as vibrant and effective as ever, when so many other business support agencies have fallen by the wayside.”

In her maiden speech Mrs Cheetham addressed the issues of Brexit, shale gas extraction, and exports, and concluded “All of us in business prepare an annual business plan that sets out the direction we want to go.

“We need a Business Plan for Britain that clearly sets out the way forward.”