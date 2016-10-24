Cuerden jobs site moves step nearer

Plans for a 65-hectare lesiure and retail park between Leyland and Lostock Hall have moved a step forward.

An environmental report by consultants Barton Wilmore has been submitted to South Ribble Council about Cuerden Strategic Site, which could create up to 2,500 jobs through a mixture of commerce, industrial and leisure developments. The proposals also include plans for 150 homes.

The land, bordering Lostock Hall and Stanifield Lane, has been earmarked for development for 20 years, but now majority land owner, LCC has funding under the £430m City Deal and claim it would be “a key driver of economic growth and job creation in the sub region.”

The scoping document is being put to planners as the initial look at wildlife, archaeological value and more begins.

It states that the “scale and massing of the proposed development will not cause changes to daylight or sunlight availability or cause overshadowing of residents or amenity space.”

This is despite the site including a number of properties off Stoney Lane and Old School Lane, including the Grade II Old School House.

Residents have expressed their concerns about the development, believing it will exacerbate traffic problems in the already-congested area.

The report says an assessment will be undertaken of the likely significant effects of the proposed development on transport and local bus and rail services.

It also states that materials will be selected to avoid any glare effects to motorists and due to the low-rise nature of the proposed buildings, “significant wind effects are not anticipated”.

The report also said the development would not produce a significant lighting impact and that the development “would not be considered significant in terms of agricultural land quality”.