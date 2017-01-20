Coffee chain looks set to open at Preston station

A new Starbucks looks set to open in Preston Railway Station in March.

The company said it had “no news to share” around a new store opening, but job adverts have been published online.

The organisation is recruiting for staff at the “licensed Starbucks” at the trains hub, which also includes a number of other coffee shops such as Cafe Ritazza, Upper Crust and the Preston Hero pub.

Job adverts have been posted looking for full-time and part-time staff to work between 6am and 8pm at the new cafe, although an exact location has not been revealed for it.

A Starbucks spokesman said: “We’re always looking at new opportunities to reach more customers however we have no news to share regarding a new store opening at Preston station at this time.”

Starbucks also has a cafe opposite the railway station in Fishergate Shopping Centre, as well as at Deepdale Shopping Park and the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale.