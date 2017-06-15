Clare takes chair at builders’ federation

Clare Watson, director of Preston-based construction company Bernard Watson, has become the national chair of the National Federation of Builders.

She is only the second woman to have ever held the prestigious role and her achievement is extraordinary in context.

With approximately three million jobs accounting for 10 per cent of UK employment, it is estimated that just 12.8 per cent of these people working in construction are female.

With 35,000 new workers needed each year to meet demands, the industry says it is crucial that more women are urged to pursue careers in construction.

Clare’s visibility as the new NFB national chair enables her to inspire other women and promote diversity.

Clare was officially sworn in at the NFB’s AGM which took place at the Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham.

The NFB represents small to medium-sized builders, contractors and house builders across England and Wales.

Its members range from the sole trader to large, multi-million pound construction companies, with turnover ranging from below £500,000 to £500 million.

Clare Watson delivered an outstanding speech at the event.

She said: “During my tenure as the National Chair of the NFB, I will work with our chief executive, Richard Beresford, and the NFB team to build a federation that is relevant to the needs of a digital construction sector; one that helps members gain, and maintain a competitive edge, ensures they feel supported in the challenges they face and inspires them to speak up and be heard.

“I will work tirelessly to promote the ethos of ‘together we are stronger’ and build on the ambition of the NFB to be an inclusive federation with clear values of addressing the issues our industry faces,” she added.