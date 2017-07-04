Chorley’s Tuesday market moves

Visitors to Chorley will get a new market experience as of today as stalls from the Flat Iron are moved to the streets of the town centre.

Chorley Council is relocating stalls from the Tuesday market to the streets to enable the next phase of work to begin on the Flat Iron in preparation for the construction of the extension to Market Walk.

Stalls will continue to trade but they will now be lining Fazakerley Street, Chapel Street, New Market Street, Cleveland Street and the bottom half of High Street. The move will also see the taxi rank that is usually located at the bottom of High Street, moving just around the corner to Cleveland Street, opposite the old post office building.

Leader of Chorley Council councillor Alistair Bradley said: “Over the last few months we have been trialling market stalls along Chapel Street and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with many people saying they like seeing a street market in Chorley. The move is something that will be in place for the foreseeable future while preparation and construction work takes place on the Flat Iron to build the extension to Market Walk and we would encourage visitors to come and explore the new market layout and the rest of Chorley town centre.”