Cheers to Oktoberfest in city

Prestonians will soon be saying “Wilkommen” to their own Oktoberfest.

On October 13 and 14, Preston’s Flag Market will host what the organisers say will be the most authentic Bavarian celebration this side of the channel.

Oktoberfest is the extremely popular German folk festival that has been celebrated in Munich for over 200 years.

A spokesman said: “First and foremost, Oktoberfest is a highlight of Germany’s culinary calendar, with ours being no exception!

“Showcasing the best in traditional German and Bavarian cuisine, our Bierhalle will be filled with the mouth-watering smells of Würstl, Sauerkraut, Pretzel, Spätzle, Schnitzel, Schweinshaxe, Schweinebraten, Steckerlfisch, Knödel, Käsespätzle and much more!”

There will also be an Oompa band will get you into the Bavarian swing of things.

For tickets, vist www.octoberfestofficial.com.