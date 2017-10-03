Campaigners' joy at Scotland fracking ban

Lancashire campaigners have welcomed the news that Scotland has banned fracking.

The Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse confirmed the government will outlaw the controversial gas extraction technique in Scotland.

A moratorium on the practice has been in place since January 2015 and the government's decision follows extensive consultation and consideration of reports on its potential impact.

Mr Wheelhouse said: "Fracking cannot, and will not take place in Scotland."

Claire Stephenson for Frack Free Lancashire said: “We’re delighted that the long-awaited news following the Scottish consultation on fracking has lead towards a full ban on this unnecessary and unwanted industry.

“The UK government faces yet another country recognising the inherently risky business of fracking and taking steps to protect their people. We hope that the UK government now performs a volte-face on their energy policy, instead of their current regressive view on fossil fuels.

“To mitigate climate change and ensure a clean, green future, we must cease chasing yet more fossil fuel extraction, as scientists across the globe have warned us, and back the renewable industry fully. That is where we will find plentiful jobs, ethical investment, and a clean energy generation for generations to come."

Anti-fracking campaigners from the Fylde have joined others from all over the UK at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

Groups from Frack Free Lancashire joined Friends of the Earth and others in a protest outside the event to ask minister Greg Clark to refuse final consent for fracking to go ahead. They say fracking will cause water and air pollution and point to the USA where incidents have been reported.

Friends of the Earth campaigner, Rose Dickinson said:“Today the Scottish Government have made the right decision for the climate, the environment, for people in Scotland and around the world.

“With all our nearest neighbours having banned or halted fracking, our Government is increasingly out on a limb in pursuing it in England.

“Will Secretary of State Greg Clark now listen to the overwhelming evidence of the risks and refuse the final consent for fracking in Lancashire and Ryedale?”