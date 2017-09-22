Brand new training suite opens at Leyland site

Ainscough Training Services’ new state of the art training suite on the Leyland Business Park has been officially opened.

Brendan Ainscough of the Ainscough family dynasty from Wigan and Ainscough Training Services Director, met up with Richard Crayston, Managing Director of the company, to open the bespoke facility.

Brendan Ainscough said: “The quality of the workmanship in this building is impressive and totally reflects the level of service and professionalism this business has a reputation for”.

Managing Director Richard Crayston explained: “The growth in demand for lifting operations training has far exceeded any of our expectations and drove us to the decision to expand our training facility.

“This new building is seen as key to our growth plans.”

In the last six years the business has seen a significant hike in the demand for its training courses and NVQs.

The firm has the reputation and accreditations, serving many industries from construction, aerospace, and utilities to manufacturing, renewable energy and the MoD.

It has humble beginnings in Wigan where Gerald Ainscough started the Wigan based Ainscough Crane Hire business.

It became a standalone business in 2001, following the demerger from Ainscough Crane Hire.

Since this demerger Ainscough Training Services Ltd has gone from strength to strength.

This demerger allowed them not only to train many of the candidates from Ainscough Crane Hire, but expand their services across the UK and abroad.

Ainscough Training Services Ltd still remains a part of the Ainscough family.

Brendan Ainscough is on the board of directors along with Managing Director Richard Crayston.