BIBAs firms are the cream of the crop in county

Entrants to one of Lancashire’s leading business awards have been hailed as the cream of the county by one of its top sponsors.

Dr Allison Jones, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Central Lancashire, said the entrants to this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, highlighted the quality of businesses within the county’s economy.

The awards closed for applications last week with hundreds received from across Lancashire for its 18 prize categories.

Dr Jones will be part of the judging panel for the Business Person of the Year category which it is sponsoring at this year’s awards.

She said: “The calibre of applicants for the BIBAs is always very high and showcases the quality of businesses and individuals we have in Lancashire’s business community.

“It comes as no surprise that the quality of this year’s entries are even higher than they have been in previous years, and I have no doubt the judging panels will have another tough job to select the winners.

“Each year the judging sessions are filled with strong debate because we could genuinely select a number of winners from the applicants in each category, and I am sure that will be the case again.”

The deadline for applications closed on Friday and all applications will now be eligibility-checked against the BIBAs criteria before the finalists are announced on May 2.

The shortlisted firms will face the judging panel in a face-to-face interview, which get underway on May 15, and those which make the finalists’ shortlist will then receive a visit to their business from the judges as part of a second round of judging starting in June.

The BIBAs’ unique judging process has been recognised with a nomination in the Best Judging Panel and Process for an Awards category at the respected Awards Awards.