Backcomb to the future for sisters

Hairdressing twins Barbara Garner and Valerie Rudd will cut back to their roots when they open a new salon later this month.

The mirror -image sisters have knocked retirement on the head by re-launching in the same area of Preston where they both made their debuts as stylists 44 years ago.

Barbara and Valerie featured in the Post when they started out in the seventies

At 61 they still have no thoughts of hanging up their scissors and combs. In fact, with seventies styles back in vogue, they feel just as current now as they did more than four decades ago.

“The clock has turned full circle, as fashion does,” said Barbara, the older twin by all of 10 minutes. “It seems really strange that the styles we learned our trade doing are popular all over again.”

Barbara and Valerie’s new salon in Woodplumpton Road, Lane Ends will be just yards from where it all began for them as teenagers. They expect it to be up and running by October 25.

“It’s just like going back home,” said Barbara. “People have been saying they can’t wait for us to come back. We have clients in Lostock Hall who travel to us from Ashton, so they’re delighted. Some of those have been with us for a long time. They’ve stuck with us, so it’s time to repay them.”

Valerie added: “We were 17 when we started in the business at a salon called Freckles. Then we set up Gemini in Plungington. We’ve been stylists for more than 40 years. We had a break for a while , but we got back together and we are still loving it even after all this time.”