Advisors reappointed in Preston City Living drive

Cushman & Wakefield has been reappointed to advise Preston on delivering a successful city living strategy.

The property expert was initially brought in by Preston City Council a year ago to devise a City Living Prospectus, which would identify sites and opportunities for developers and investors to capitalise on Preston’s emerging residential market in the centre.

Now, council chiefs have asked the real estate consultancy’s Manchester office to work alongside council planners to make sure delivery follows strategy and meets the city’s ambitions for the next decade.

Led by partner Caroline Baker, C&W has advised Preston on making a bid for a share of the Government’s £2.3 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund (HiF) designed to unlock development in areas of greatest need where lack of key infrastructure such as roads, schools, utilities, is seen to be hindering housebuilding.

C&W will also be advising on specific residential projects already identified within Preston city centre.