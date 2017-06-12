A bag of clothes will only cost you £10 at Preston’s new charity superstore

A new charity shop opens in Preston today offering the chance to dress the whole family for £10.

The St Catherine’s Hospice charity superstore opens today in the Guild Trading Estate in Ribbleton – next door to an upcycled furniture shop.

The shop offers customers the chance to fill a branded bag to the brim with men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and take the whole lot home for £10.

Rachel Hewitt, head of trading at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the new-look Superstore which we’re billing as the ultimate charity shop experience – with clothes, accessories, toys and furniture all under one roof. Our Buy a Bag offer is perfect for avid charity shoppers who love a good rummage, as well as those on the hunt for high street and quality brands for the bargain price of £10 a bag.”

The shop will be stocked with clothes donated to St Catherine’s shops across the county.