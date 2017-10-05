£400m boost for the north’s transport links

The Heysham to M6 link road was highlighted at the Conservative Party Conference as an example of what can be achieved if investment is targeted.

The comments about the Bay Gateway came from Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling as he announced a £400m boost to rail and road infrastructure projects in the North.

£300m will go towards improving connections between the HS2 rail route and cities that are not on the high speed rail link.

A £100m funding package was announced for 33 new road schemes – 13 in the North West, 10 in the North East, and 10 in Yorkshire and Humber.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said: “The funding for rail and road projects announced at the party conference signal the Government’s commitment to the prosperity in the North.

“ Government investment in infrastructure can transform and the example of the M6 link was used by Chris Grayling as what can be achieved if investment is targeted.

“The Government is also investing in rail travel across our area making connectivity to the cities and commuter areas ever stronger.”

Transport for the North welcomed the announcement of funding to ensure that Northern Powerhouse Rail can connect seamlessly with HS2, future-proofing the railways of the North of England.

A spokesman for Transport for theNorth said: “Providing fast, frequent and reliable rail services across the North is vital to the economy of the whole of the United Kingdom.

“This announcement is a significant step forward in TfN’s plans for the development of Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the government and partners to ensure that future growth in services is planned for when designing these vital connections.”