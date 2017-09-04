Brindle Village Show draws crowds for exhibitions of flowers, craft and art

Have your say

More than 200 people turned up to take a look at exhibits at Brindle Village Show.

Flowers, vegetables, produce, art, photography and handicraft lined the Community Hall in Water Street on Saturday afternoon.

Treasurer of the annual show Lynn Packer said: “It was a really enjoyable day and quite busy.

“There was an air of excitement as winners were announced from each category.

“Usually it’s a really good show to walk around and look at the exhibits.

“It can be quite competitive, especially the men’s set recipes.”

William de Hamel presented the trophies to the winners of each category.

He had also added a category which was new for this year - an upcycling category inspired by his aunt Ruth Aspinall, who used to run the Brindle Estate before she passed away.

The community event was established 40 years ago for all ages.