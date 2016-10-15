Bridge drainage work to get under way at last

Vital drainage work at a notorious flooding blackspot is due to start this month.

Campaigners are celebrating the news after calling for a solution to problem in Euxton, near Chorley, for years.

Network Rail’s West Coast Main Line bridge on Euxton Lane was badly flooded following a storm last winter.

The road underneath was up to ten feet of water for about 50 yards for weeks and only re-opened in January.

The work is expected to last for at least eight weeks.

Lancashire County Council has now put out an official notification of temporary road closures in the area to allow the work to go ahead.

The closures - from Monday, October 24 to Friday, December 23, from 7am, or until the work is completed - will affect Euxton Lane, and School Lane, where drainage work on the railway bridge there will also be carried out.

Alternative routes have been given.

They are: Euxton Lane-Wigan Road-Balshaw Lane-Southport Road-West Way-Euxton Lane and vice versa.

School Lane-Wigan Road-Balshaw Lane-Southport Road-West Way-Euxton Lane-Pear Tree Lane-School Lane and vice versa.