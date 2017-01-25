BREAKING: Man dies in Fleetwood hit-and-run

A man has died after a collision where the driver fled the scene in Fleetwood this evening.

At around 8.35pm on Princes Way near to the Cadets Centre and Fleetwood Golf Club, a car collided with a 63-year-old pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene. Officers are seeking the driver of the offending vehicle and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

DI Mark Dickinson said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident where a man, simply out for an evening walk with his wife after celebrating her birthday, has been hit by a car and subsequently died. My thoughts are with his family and friends at the sad time.

“We need to trace the vehicle and driver as soon as possible. I would urge this person to search their conscience and come forward. I appreciate in a highly stressful situation like this, they may have panicked but it’s time to do the right thing and speak to the police.

“The car involved will have clear damage from where it has hit the man and so if you think you know who the owner is or you think you may have seen it, please contact us immediately.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a blue coloured hatchback, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, which stopped but left the scene before police arrived.

“We also need to talk to the driver of a silver or grey Ford Focus that passed close to the ambulance at the scene on nearby Chatsworth Avenue shortly after the incident.

“In addition, we want speak with the owner and user of an old style BMW car seen driving up and down Princes Way earlier in the evening.

“Lastly, if you know anything at all that you think could assist us with our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident reference 1358 of today (Tuesday, January 24th).”

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.