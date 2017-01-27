BREAKING: Firefighters called to Chorley pub blaze

Fire fighters are currently at the scene of a major blaze at a pub in Chorley.

A fire at The George pub on Thomas Road was reported to fire services at around 8.10am this morning.

Police and fire services have closed St Thomas's Street, Crown Street, Union Street and the one way system onto Market Street while they combat the blaze.

It is not known if anybody was injured during the blaze but it is thought that the pub has been seriously damaged.

Police are advising people to "avoid the area if possible."

More to follow.

