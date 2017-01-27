BREAKING: 35 firefighters rush to Chorley pub blaze

Thirty-five fire fighters are currently at the scene of a major blaze at a pub in Chorley.

Five fire engines from across the county were called to The George pub on St Thomas Road at around 8.10am this morning, say fire services.

The crews were alerted to the blaze by no less than nineteen 999 calls from concerned passers-by who spotted flames bursting from the lower storey.

Police and fire services have closed St Thomas Road, Crown Street, Union Street and the one way system onto Market Street while they combat the blaze.

According to Lancashire Fire and Rescue, The ground floor of the pub is well alight and the other two floors are heavily smoke logged.

Crews are using water jets placed around the property to stop the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties.

The George pub in Chorley is on fire

It is not thought that anybody was injured during the blaze but the pub is thought to have been seriously damaged.

Concerned passer-by Hannah Skyner said: "I don't go to the George very often but we drove past and I noticed lots of smoke coming from the pub and the road was being blocked off. There weren't any fire engines or police there at that time."

Police are advising people to "avoid the area if possible."

More to follow.

Fire services were called to the blaze this morning