Breakfast DJ Hayley hosts Christmas food bank appeal

Radio Wave breakfast show host Hayley Kay has launched her annual appeal for Blackpool Food Bank.

The DJ and her friends first collected for the cause in 2014 instead of giving each other Christmas presents.

Last year, they hosted a special collection at the Winter Gardens, with generous supporters filling a large van on perishable goods and Christmas treats for locals in need - and they’re repeating the event on Friday, November 24.

“Between the six of us, we filled my friend’s dining table that first year, and when we put it on Facebook, there was such a great reaction we thought there was something more we could do,” Hayley said.

“We’re all mums and we’re all local, and it makes you so sad to think what people can be going through at what should be such a happy time of year.

“The Food Bank gets inundated with requests all year round with people needing basic food items just to survive, but who doesn’t want a treat at Christmas? It must be hard enough to have to ask for that help anyway, never mind doing it at Christmas.”

The collection at the Winter Gardens will feature entertainment from Blackpool Music Service and mince pies and mulled wine, sponsored by Michael Hall Theatre School and MLK Joinery.

Hayley and her friends are calling on local workers to set up their own office collections to bring non-perishable food and household items along on the day. Posters are available on the Locals Helping Locals at Christmas Facebook page. The collection will take place from 5pm to 7pm.