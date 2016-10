A 5-year-old boy has suffered a severe head inury after an incident involving a gravestone.

North West Ambulance Service were called to St Peter’s Church in Inskip at 3.15pm on Saturday after a 999 caller said gravestone had fallen on top of the boy.

An NWAS spokesman said: A 5-year-old boy suffered a major trauma to the head after an incident with a gravestone. He was flown to Alder Hey hospital.”