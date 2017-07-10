Boy, 15, kicked and punched on canal

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old was assaulted by a group of youths near Lancaster Canal.

The teen, from Lancaster, was assaulted by a large group of youths, aged between 15-18, whilst walking on the canal two path, near to the Lune estuary.

He suffered minor head and facial injuries during the assault, where he was kicked to the ground and beaten.

The attack took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Ennerdale Close, Lancaster, Sunday June 16 – police are launching an appeal now after ongoing enquiries.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact 101 quoting log reference number LC-20170617-0372.

No arrests have been made.