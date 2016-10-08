Boy, 15, dies after hit-and-run in Lancashire

A 15 year old boy has died following a hit-and-run collision in Whitestake, near Preston.

At around 11pm last night (Friday, October 7) Dylan Crossey was cycling along Chainhouse Lane towards Penwortham way when he was involved in a collision with a silver 3 Series BMW vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Dylan, from Penwortham, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before he was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The teenager subsequently died from his injuries this morning.

Officers have today (Saturday, October 8) arrested a 42 year old man from New Longton on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in custody.

They have also recovered a silver BMW 3 Series from an address in New Longton.

Chief Inspector Mike Adamson said: “Dylan has very sadly died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this collision and we are continuing our investigation into this tragic incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen a silver BMW 3 Series in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

“Similarly, if you have any other information that could assist with our on-going investigation I would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1316 of 7th October.