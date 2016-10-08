Boy, 15, ‘critical’ after hit-and-run in Lancashire

A 15 year old boy has been left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Whitestake, near Preston.

At around 11pm last night (Friday), the teenager was cycling along Chainhouse Lane towards Penwortham Way when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

An investigation is now under way to trace the vehicle involved which failed to stop at the scene.

An area of Chainhouse Lane was taped off this morning as investigators continued to gather evidence.

A police spokesman said: “We are urging anyone with any information or anyone who may have seen a damaged vehicle following the incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1613 of October 7th.