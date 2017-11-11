Boy, 14, is badly burned after playing with a firework

Have your say

A 14-year-old boy was badly burned after playing with a firework in Preston this afternoon.

The teenager was taken to hospital following the incident in Ribbleton.

Firefighters attended an address on Fir Trees Avenue after receiving the emergency call at about 3.50pm.

Watch manager Mark Woodward, of Preston Fire Station, said: “We got a call some gunpowder had exploded and burned a youth.

“When we arrived a paramedic was in attendance treating the lad on his own.

“The young lad was treated by the paramedic and taken to hospital. He had suffered burns to the upper part of his body.”

Mr Woodward explained that the teenager had found half a firework and tried to dismantle it and lit it again.

He warned: “Leave them alone and contact the council.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We attended an address of Fir Trees Avenue with a report of a 14-year-old male being involved in an incident involving gunpowder.”

The spokesman said the boy suffered “severe” burns to his face and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.