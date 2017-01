A 14-year-old boy took the family car for a spin and crashed into the wall of a petrol station.

The teenager took the black Volkswagen Jetta on Saturday night, later crashing into a wall at the BP garage in Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

The 14-year-old, from Morecambe, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and bailed until March 2.