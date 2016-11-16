Bouncing off the walls for Pudsey

Staff at Energi Preston Trampoline Park had a bounce in their step as they completed 250,000 jumps in aid of Children in Need.

General manager Steve Jeffery and duty manager Richard Hamilton competed against their fellow workers to bounce for 24 hours and raised £2,487.

Families were also invited to the two-day fund-raiser as they watched The Street Monkeys performing tricks.

Steve Jeffery, general manager, said: “The event went very well, it was a long 24 hours but as a team we pulled together fantastically well to spur each other on.

“We had a brilliant time, we love setting ourselves a crazy target and really enjoyed the challenge of completing the full 24 hours, and especially trying to beat the staff. It was great the park was so busy over the weekend as that really encouraged us to keep going with all the support we received from people coming and talking to us and cheering us on’.

“I wanted to do it because it was an amazing opportunity to raise a fantastic amount of money and awareness for Children In Need. We are really really happy with the amount of money we raised and I’d like to say a special thank you to every single person who donated, we couldn’t have done it without your support."

