Bouncer stabbed to death outside nightclub

This is the Newton-le-Willows bouncer stabbed to death outside a nightclub in the early hours of this morning.

Danny Fox, from Newton-le-Willows, died after he was attacked outside a nightclub on Westfield Street, St Helens.

He was rushed to Whiston Hospital but died from wounds to his neck at around 3.20am.

It is understood Mr Fox was working as a bouncer when he died.

Friends took to social media today to pay tribute to Mr Fox.

John Smith posted on Facebook: “RIP Danny Fox, took too soon. What a shame, condolences to all family. What a nice lad. RIP mate.”

Leonie Hitchmough posted: “RIP Danny fox, thinking of your family and friends ... such a nice lad.”

Claire Louise Woods added: “Woke up to hear the news a good lad and friend has been taken in the night. Absolutely heartbroken. Danny Fox RIP, the sky has gained the best angel.”

Detectives launched a murder investigation following Mr Fox’s death.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Detectives say they are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and piece together the events of the night and confirm exactly where the incident took place.

Scenes have been cordoned off outside a bar on Westfield Street and on North John Street, for forensic examination.

CCTV is being examined from the area and witnesses are being spoken to.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact St Helens CID on (0151) 7776881, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.