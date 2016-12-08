Independent publisher Wet Zebra is holding a ‘bookslam’ in Preston on Friday (December 9).

Formed just over a year ago, the publisher relies on a democratic selection process in selecting work to be published.

Media Factory at UCLan

The bookslam is being held at the Adelphi pub in Preston, near to the University of Central Lancashire, at 6pm.

It is open to the public (free of charge) and is a chance to ask Wet Zebra editorial staff, writers and authors about their work and how the company operates.

One of the authors attending is Preston’s Graham Deakin, who has a doctorate from UCLan.

Graham’s ‘There’s Only One’ work is a tour of the distinctive communities which spring up around football clubs with out-of-the-ordinary names.

He has written about Accrington Stanley and is to write about Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

Roberta Selesky, a Texan writer, will be there to showcase her debut novel ‘The Wrong Side of the Tracks’ which is a moving account of childhood trauma and survival.

The bookslam will be hosted by Wet Zebra’s editorial staff, including editor and author Martin Baker and marketing director Shaun Fagan.

Both hail from Preston and are avid PNE supporters.

Mr Fagan said: “The bookslam us a chance for the public to gain a sense of who our writers are.

“Anyone can become an author. It’s the public who decide if they like the work, which then gets published so it removes any bias.”

Ahead of the bookslam, Wet Zebra will be working with UCLan journalism students at the university’s Media Factory, making promotional videos.