Book share scheme a global plan

A pair of Preston pals who share a love of literature have established an innovative method of coping with the ongoing threat of library closures.

Brett Lund and Malcolm Peacock have established an online database for their spare books and hope like-minded individuals across the globe will follow suit.

Bookworms will then be able to log on to see which titles are available - either to borrow or buy - in their local area.

Brett, who is a former manager of the city’s Beautiful Plant community cafe, said: “We have thousands of books in our homes. The idea is that people lend out their own books to friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

“We have a search by keyword option means we provide an easy and painless way of raising funds for good causes: everyone can sell books with a chosen keyword then collect together all the money raised. Should be good for schools”

The website - OurBookCoop.com - also provides handy guides on how students can pass on textbooks or how to set up specialist societies or community libraries.

Brett, who thought of the concept due to his dismay about impending library closures in Lancashire, said the database will also provide a forum for people who share similar interests.

He said: “We look forward to having a library in every suburb and village on the planet.”

Many libraries across Lancashire have recently been offered a reprieve after a total of 26 locations were closed last year as part of cost-cutting measures by the county council.

