Book ringside tickets for charity match

A Lancashire man will be throwing himself into the ring in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Aiden Worthington, who works for outsourcing business HGS, will be taking part in a white collar boxing match at The Guild Hall, in Preston, on September 18.

Aiden Worthington sparring

The 21-year-old, who has not had any previous boxing experience, said: “My nana, Elizabeth Farry, had cancer three times over a four year period. She died three years ago, aged 58.

“When you care for someone and watch then go through the whole thing, it is very soul destroying. You can’t do anything, but help make them feel more comfortable.

“Instead of sitting back doing nothing, I thought I would raise money through a charity boxing match.

“I have always been involved in sport. I have done wrestling before and done a few MME competitions. I broke my foot and so was out of the scene for a while. But I recently got into boxing. I have been training three times a week for the last four months at Larches and Saving Boxing Academy. They have helped bring my fitness up and I have lost some weight as a result.

“I am motivated to raise as much as I can. I hope to raise more than £200. My employer, HGS, at Tulketh Mill, is sponsoring the event and organising events to raise funds, such as a dress down day and selling raffle tickets.”

Anna-Marie Freeman, team manager at HGS, said: “HGS is going to sponsor this event, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

“We are always committed to helping the local community and to raising money for charity. We are expecting around 700 people and this is sure to be a very successful event.

“We are very proud of Aiden. He has never done boxing before but has decided to train for this event.”

The white collar boxing match will be at Preston’s Guild Hall on Sunday September 18, at 4pm.

Tickets, at £20, can be bought from www.ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/preston/

To sponsor Aiden visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uwcb-aidenworthington711579964