Bonds ice cream boss confirms closure of popular parlour

A legendary ice cream parlour is to close as its owner of 23 years retires.

Martin Molloy confirmed Bonds of Elswick will shut the doors of the restaurant, kiosk and cafe at the Fylde village.

But Martin, who was worked at the company since 1962, said they would continue producing ice cream for shops and retailers “for the forseeable future”.

The closure of the popular destination means the loss of around 20 part-time and full time jobs.

It will close its doors for the last time on December 23.

The land has planning permission for up to eight houses but part of it could be retained for the ice cream business if a suitable buyer comes along.

Martin said: “The time has come for me to retire. The premises has been up for sale and the ice cream business is still up for sale and I am hoping the right buyer will come along. I will be able to help with consultancy for the first few months.

“Ice cream has been produced in the village for such a long time. It used to be made at the Boot and Shoe but the landlord retired and my uncle bought the recipe and started the business. That was in 1946.

“I joined in 1962 and have been working here for 54 years. I bought the business 23 years ago.

“The name comes from Bonds Lane not the family.

“It has been very popular over the years and I would like to thank all our customers and staff past and present.

“People have noticed that we are closing and we have been very busy.

“On Sunday we were absolutely packed out.”

Martin said they have attracted customers from right across the North West and send their ice cream to Windermere and Grasmere.

“I was on holiday a while ago in Auckland New Zealand and a man asked me where I was from. He said he was from Manchester and his dad used to bring him to Elswick for ice cream.”

Fylde West councillor Paul Hayhurst said everyone in the village was sad the premises would be closing.

He said: “I know Martin is sad too and hopes to find a buyer to keep the Bonds ice cream going.

“Ideally it would be bought and production kept going somewhere in the village.

“Sadly, the land is worth more for housing and we have to respect Martin’s decision to retire.

“Bonds is iconic. I know a lot of people think the village is called Bonds of Elswick. It is the reason so many people from across the county come to Elswick to visit.

“Its a real shame for the people who work there too. Elswick is a bit out on a limb and it has been a great source of employment especially for generations of students through the summer.”