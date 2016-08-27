Body recovered from Preston docks

A body been recovered from Preston Docks today (Saturday), police have confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Docks including an ambulance and aquatic search team from the fire service.

One bystander, who asked not to be named, said they had seen a white bike pulled from the water, followed by a body.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Navigation Way since shortly before noon today.

Police have not yet been able to give any further details, other then the body being recovered.